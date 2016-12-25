Ice shuts down I-94 in central Minnesota, flips semi in metro [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Crews in Mendota Heights work to upright an overturned semi on Dodd Road. News Ice, crashes shut down I-94 in central Minnesota Interstate 94 near St. John’s University was shut down Christmas morning due to crashes on the ice-covered roadway. The Stearns County sheriff’s office has issue a no travel advisory due to the dangerous, icy conditions and large number of crashes. Highway workers have been out since 4:30 a.m. treating the roads.

- Interstate 94 near St. John’s University was shut down for more than 2 hours Christmas morning due to crashes on the ice-covered roadway. The Minnesota State Patrol reopened the interstate by 10:30 a.m., but advised that roads are still very icy and conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

The Stearns County sheriff’s office has issued a no travel advisory due to the dangerous, icy conditions and large number of crashes. Highway workers have been out since 4:30 a.m. treating the roads. Drive only if necessary, and allow extra space between you and the car in front of you.

In the Twin Cities, city streets are extremely icy, with slightly better conditions on highways and interstates. The National Weather Service wants to remind drivers that while air temperatures may be above freezing in some areas, the road surface and sub-surface temperatures may be at or below freezing.

Christmas Day forecast – Twin Cities

Icy with off-and-on freezing drizzle Sunday morning – not heavy enough to appear on your Fox 9 Weather App, but it's out there. The drizzle will be followed by some heavier rains later Sunday afternoon and evening with even a crack of thunder possible as temperatures rise through the 30s and into the 40s by midnight... but with then plummet again on Monday. North of Interstate 94 will see freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

Blizzard in North Dakota, South Dakota

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for most of North Dakota, western South Dakota and a small section of eastern Montana through Monday, with snow totals of 8 to 15 inches expected, mixed with winds up to 55 mph.