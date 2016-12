St. Thomas Liturgical Choir sings at mass with Pope Francis News St. Thomas Liturgical Choir sings at mass with Pope Francis 48 members of the University of St. Thomas Liturgical Choir had quite a memorable Christmas Eve.

They made the trip to the Vatican to sing during midnight mass at St Peter's Basilica with Pope Francis. It's the fourth time the liturgical choir has made the trip for the midnight mass and their first since 2007.

It's part of a 10 day tour for the undergraduate students who will visit Rome, Florence and Assisi.