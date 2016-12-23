Vikings plane slides off taxiway at Wisconsin airport News Vikings plane slides off taxiway at Appleton airport The Vikings plane has slid off the taxiway at Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin, according to airport officials.

A Vikings spokesperson says the plane landed at 5:15 p.m.

According to a tweet by the Appleton International Airport, the rear wheel left the taxiway while the plane was traveling at a low speed toward the gate.

No one is injured.

Airport officials say the airport did not have equipment large enough to deboard the plane and had to call in for fire truck boom ladders from Fox Crossing and Appleton Fire Department to deplane the passengers, a process which is expected to take several hours. The airport has equipment to deboard the plane at the gates, but the plane is stuck about 200 yards away.

There are about 150 people on the plane.

The Vikings tweeted out "While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane."

The Vikings play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday at noon.