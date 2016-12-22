Anonymous donor pays off lunch balances at Maple Grove Senior High

- Just in time for the holidays an anonymous donor dropped off a check to pay off school lunch balances at Maple Grove Senior High.

Osseo Area Schools Director of Community Relations, Barbara Olson, said one person donated $3,227 which was the entire overdue balance and then an extra $2,000 for future balances.

Olson also said a couple of people donated $500 to Fair Oaks Elementary, which was the amount of the overdue balance.

The Osseo School District has a partnership with Passion Church in Maple Grove, which focuses on helping families who may be struggling to pay off lunch balances.

Principal Becker calls the donation an incredible act of generosity.