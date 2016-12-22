Theatres at MOA to be replaced with new 'entertainment experience'

- After eight years, the Theatres at the Mall of America will close for good on Dec. 28 to make way for what mall officials are calling a “new, first-to-market entertainment venue.”

The new entertainment venue will open in late 2017, according to an MOA statement. More information on the new venue is expected to come in early January.

The MOA first announced the change after some frustrated customers took to Twitter to ask why the movie theater was not showing the latest Star Wars film, “Rogue One.”