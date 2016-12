- A Texas teenager who went missing earlier this week was found Thursday morning in Kandiyohi County.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and notified that deputies located 17-year-old Natalie Klehr.

Klehr is pregnant and her family is originally from Stearns County, Minnesota. It’s unclear how she got to Minnesota from Texas.

The sheriff's office said no other information will be made available because Klehr is a minor.