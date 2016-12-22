Charges: Employee stole over $100,000 from Ramsey, Minn. charter school

- An employee at a charter school in Ramsey, Minn. is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school over the course of almost a year.

A financial audit of PACT Charter School revealed public funds intended to pay for a building lease had been diverted into the bank account of Bernard Fox, the school’s human resource and finance manager.

Between Nov. 2015 and Oct. 2016, the 44-year-old transferred a total of $112,500 from the school’s account into his own bank account.

Fox is being charged with theft by swindle.