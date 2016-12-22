Mohamed, America make top baby names list at 2 Twin Cities hospitals

- Henry and Evelyn were the most popular baby names this past year at Regions Hospital and Methodist Hospital, according to the year-end list released by HealthPartners. Nearly 3,100 babies were born at Methodist Hospital and 2,500 babies at Regions in 2016.

This year’s list shows parents are trending toward older, traditional names. Some of the most unique baby names at the two hospitals this year were: Fox, Aqua, Honisty, Zion, Temperance and Ezekiel.

Top boys names

Henry

William

James

Jack

Theodore

Owen

Mohamed

Mason

Jayden

Oliver

Liam

Top girls names

Evelyn

Charlotte

Olivia

America

Theresa

Elinor

Nora

Julia

Sophia

Emma