Mohamed, America make top baby names list at 2 Twin Cities hospitals

Posted:Dec 22 2016 10:56AM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 10:57AM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Henry and Evelyn were the most popular baby names this past year at Regions Hospital and Methodist Hospital, according to the year-end list released by HealthPartners. Nearly 3,100 babies were born at Methodist Hospital and 2,500 babies at Regions in 2016.

This year’s list shows parents are trending toward older, traditional names. Some of the most unique baby names at the two hospitals this year were: Fox, Aqua, Honisty, Zion, Temperance and Ezekiel.

Top boys names

Henry
William
James
Jack
Theodore
Owen
Mohamed
Mason
Jayden
Oliver
Liam

Top girls names

Evelyn
Charlotte
Olivia
America
Theresa
Elinor
Nora
Julia
Sophia
Emma


