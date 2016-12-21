Former Arden Hills ammunition plant to become 3 distinct neighborhoods

- After years of cleanup, setbacks and planning – the future of the old Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant, once considered a possible site for the Minnesota Vikings stadium, seems to be bright.

Plans for development of the 427-acre site in Arden Hills have received both city and county approval in recent weeks.

“For the city of Arden Hills, it will be the start of it becoming a reality to see the roads go in,” Arden Hills Mayor David Grant said.

Road construction in 2017 is the first step in a sweeping plan to transform the property.

City officials say the development plan includes a mix of residential and retail space, with a network of parks and what planners describe as ‘three distinct neighborhoods.’

“What we have done is taken some of the plans by the city, county and community at large and brought it to its present form,’’ said Tom Shaver who works for sight developer Alatus LLC.

Final approval for development plans now falls to the joint development authority, which is expected to sign off in the next few weeks.