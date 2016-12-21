Man armed with silver handgun robs Maplewood credit union

- Maplewood police are looking for the suspect of an armed robbery at the Unity One Credit Union in Maplewood.

Just before 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, a man went into the credit union on the 1500 block of Beam Avenue and demanded the teller give him all the money in the drawer.

The man held a silver handgun underneath his opposite arm during the robbery and drove away in a blue Honda Ridgeline. Police later found the car abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby store. Investigators learned the car had been stolen from a local dealership.

The man is described as white, 5'8" to 5'11" tall, 145 to 175 pounds and about 35 to 45 years old. He also has a raised skin-colored mole about the size of a dime on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is urged to call (651)767-0640 or tip the keyword Maplewood with a tip to 847411.