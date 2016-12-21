$30,000 reward offered for info in Morrison Co. hunter's death

- The Morrison County sheriff’s office is now offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed a hunter on Nov. 7.

Terrence Brisk was shot between 2:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on a wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, Minnesota, east of Little Falls. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined he died of blood loss from his gunshot wound.

Investigators are still looking for the gun believed to have been stolen during Brisk’s death. The gun, a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle, is described as an older model with a wooden stock and forearm, with no sling attached. Brisk was known to carry the rifle in the woods while hunting, but officials have not found it.

Officials initially believed whoever shot Brisk may not have realized what had happened, but they are now considering his death a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Morrison County sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose.