Body recovered of missing paddle boarder on Lake Waconia

- The body of a missing paddle boarder has been found in Lake Waconia.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Stifter’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon.

Someone who was ice fishing on the lake found Stifter’s body.

35-year-old Stifter went missing Nov. 26 while paddle boarding on Lake Waconia. The sheriff’s office says he was taking photographs of the shoreline.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities do not suspect foul play.

Earlier this month, crews suspended the search due to weather conditions.