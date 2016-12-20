Globe Univ., Minnesota School of Business campuses to close in 2017 [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Letter sent to Globe University and Minnesota School of Business students from school officials. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Letter sent to Globe University and Minnesota School of Business students from school officials. News Globe Univ., Minnesota School of Business campuses to close in 2017 Globe University and Minnesota School of Business campuses will shut their doors for good at the end of January, according to a letter obtained by Fox 9, telling students they will need to transfer schools at the end of the current quarter in order to complete their degrees.

- Globe University and Minnesota School of Business campuses will shut their doors for good at the end of January, according to a letter obtained by Fox 9, telling students they will need to transfer schools at the end of the current quarter in order to complete their degrees.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Education dropped the Globe University and Minnesota School of Business from the federal student loan program earlier this month. The for-profit schools were denied access because they were found guilty of defrauding students, the department said.

In the letter sent to all students, school officials said each Minnesota campus will remain open through the end of January. Employees will be on campus to help students get transcripts, answer questions and facilitate meetings with institutions that are willing to accept transfer credits.

“Regulators have made it nearly impossible to continue offering all programs at existing locations,” school officials said in the letter. “We are working with regulators on a daily basis to try to improve the situation, but the action by the U.S. Department of Education to remove funding leaves little hope.”

Some classes will continue to be offered online, at the Minnesota School of Business campus in Blaine for all students who would benefit from them, and for graduate students who do not rely on federal funding and who can complete their program in the winter 2017 or spring 2017 quarters.

Sixteen higher education institutions with campuses in Minnesota are reportedly willing to help the affected students complete their degrees, as well as all Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. You can find more information from Minnesota State at http://mnscu.edu/admissions/privatecollegeclosings.html

Adler Graduate School

Anoka Technical College

Argosy University

Bryan University

Capella University

Colorado Technical University

Concordia University-St. Paul

Dunwoody College of Technology

Hennepin Technical College

Herzing University

National American University

Northwestern Health Sciences University

Rasmussen College

St. Mary’s University of Minnesota

Walden University

Waldorf University