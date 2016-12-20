St. Paul doing extra snow plowing Wednesday, Thursday

- Now that the recent freeze is over, warmer temperatures have made it easier for plowing crews to clean up the streets.

St. Paul is asking residents to move their cars on Wednesday and Thursday so they can clear the streets.

On Dec. 21, residents should move their cars off of the East-West residential streets from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Dec. 22, residents should move their cars off of the North-South residential streets from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city won’t ticket or tow, but moving your car helps the crew clear the streets.

If residents have questions they can visit www.stpaul.gov/snow or call 651-266-9700.