Hennepin County Attorney to review University's report on suspended Gophers players News Hennepin County Attorney to review University's report on suspended Gophers players On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced it is reviewing the University of Minnesota's findings in the sexual assault investigation involving 10 Gophers football players.

- On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced it is reviewing the University of Minnesota’s findings in the sexual assault investigation involving 10 Gophers football players.

Statement from County Attorney on U of M Football report

We are in receipt of the report prepared by the University of Minnesota’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action on the conduct of some of members of the Gopher football team. We are reviewing that report.

We will have no further comment at this time.

Last month, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to press charges based on results from the police investigation.

The University’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action conducted its own investigation. Their report shows university investigators did not have all of the evidence available to law enforcement from the incident involving Gophers football players.

The more than 80-page document describes an alleged sexual assault in September, involving a young woman and multiple Gophers players and a college recruit.

According to the summary of evidence collected, the University requested all notes, documents, recordings, videos and other information from the Hennepin County Police Department investigation, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office did not share the information with the University.

RELATED: Gophers football team ends boycott, will play in Holiday Bowl