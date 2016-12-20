Happy Winter Solstice!

- Even though we have already seen nearly 20” of snow this season, it hasn’t officially been winter… until now. The Winter Solstice is the first official day of winter, when the Northern Hemisphere is pointed as far away from the sun as it’s going to get during the Earth’s rotation around our star. This marks the day of the year that has the least amount of daylight. After December 21st, the amount of daylight will increase each and every day until the Summer Solstice in June.

So how much daylight do we see on our shortest day of the year and how much does that compare to the summer? Well, just peek at the images above…