Jury convicts Nunez in stabbing deaths of girlfriend and her daughter

Posted:Dec 20 2016 11:42AM CST

Updated:Dec 20 2016 02:51PM CST

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (KMSP) - A 38-year-old man has been found guilty in the death of a Wisconsin woman and her daughter.

The jury found Christian Nunez guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Bradford.

Prosecutors said In September of 2015, Nunez stabbed Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Bradford. He also set their New Richmond, Wisconsin home on fire and fled in Bradford’s vehicle.

Each count of first-degree intentional homicide is a mandatory life sentence in prison.

