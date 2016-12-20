Jury convicts Nunez in stabbing deaths of girlfriend and her daughter

- A 38-year-old man has been found guilty in the death of a Wisconsin woman and her daughter.

The jury found Christian Nunez guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Bradford.

Prosecutors said In September of 2015, Nunez stabbed Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter, Jasmine Bradford. He also set their New Richmond, Wisconsin home on fire and fled in Bradford’s vehicle.

Each count of first-degree intentional homicide is a mandatory life sentence in prison.

