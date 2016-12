- Minneapolis police are looking for a suspect after two people were hurt in an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened the 1200 Block of Buchanan Street Northeast.

According to police, a man and woman were shot several times just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Both victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where their conditions are unknown.

Police believe at least one of the victims knew the suspect, but the suspect has not been located.