<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424753219" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424753219" data-article-version="1.0">2020 U.S. Senate field takes shape in Minnesota</h1> </header> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/2020-us-senate-field-takes-shape-in-minnesota">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </a> </div> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 02:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 20 2019 03:10PM CDT</span></p> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424753219");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-424753219-277623580"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-424753219-277623580" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/08/30/9-P-REP.%20JASON%20LEWIS%20SITDOWN%20_00.00.25.13_1504154307916_4060309_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, <strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - The 2020 U.S. Senate field is coming into sharper focus as one potential Republican candidate decides not to make a run and another appears ready to kick off his bid at the Minnesota State Fair this week.</p><p>Former U.S. Rep. potential Republican candidate decides not to make a run and another appears ready to kick off his bid at the Minnesota State Fair this week.</p><p>Former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis tells FOX 9 that he’ll be at the Minnesota GOP’s State Fair booth at 10 a.m. Thursday – opening day of the fair – to greet supporters. Lewis is widely expected to launch his Senate campaign at the fair, though he has not made any plans official.</p><p>Lewis has changed his Twitter handle to @JasonForMN. His Twitter handle previously reflected Minnesota’s second congressional district, which he represented for two years. He has also recently stepped up his criticism of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who is running for re-election and is the candidate Lewis would face in a general election.</p><p>Meanwhile, former 21st Century Fox executive Bill Guidera told supporters that he will not run in the Republican primary, potentially clearing the field for Lewis. Guidera had taken the summer to consider whether to run.</p><p>“While I received significant encouragement and pledges of support, I have concluded that the conditions are not right for me to run for the United States Senate,” Guidera said in an emailed statement to supporters. “Instead, I will pursue different paths to continue to serve our state, our country and the principles that make this the greatest nation on Earth.”</p><p>Republican state Sen. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/mpd-hosts-information-meeting-after-firearms-incident-near-school" title="MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school" data-articleId="424998234" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/15/5%20V%20BMW%20GUN%20SCHOOL%20NOTE_00.00.19.10_1565907418343.png_7595707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A situation near a school has some Minneapolis parents on edge as the first day of school approaches.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MPD hosts information meeting after firearms incident near school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 08:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an effort to put a community’s minds at ease, police discussed the safety of a Minneapolis neighborhood after a car loaded with firearms was spotted near a school.</p><p>The community meeting was a full house Wednesday night, made up mostly of concerned parents who have students at nearby Clara Barton Elementary School and residents of the neighborhood.</p><p>Police shared as much as they could, but some people at the meeting say they still feel uneasy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lakeville-minn-man-thanks-firefighters-for-rapid-response-after-lightning-hits-home" title="Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home" data-articleId="424984917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/Fire_starts_at_home_while_children_play__0_7608156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Children were playing downstairs when the attic of a home started on fire." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lakeville, Minnesota father is grateful firefighters were able to make a quick response Tuesday after his home was struck by lightning while children were playing inside.</p><p>Despite the potentially life-threatening situation, everyone made it out unharmed and homeowner Trevor Radner is expressing his gratitude on Wednesday.</p><p>"From the outside, you wouldn't notice," says Radner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minneapolis-parks-and-recreation-board-approve-name-change-for-streets-around-bde-maka-ska" title="Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approves name change for streets around Bde Maka Ska" data-articleId="424983015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <h3>'It's not right': Motorcyclist hurt in crash near North Branch urges other driver to come forward</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <h3>Heads up allergy sufferers: Ragweed season is fast approaching in Minnesota</h3> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lakeville-minn-man-thanks-firefighters-for-rapid-response-after-lightning-hits-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/lakeville-lightning-strike_1566431751763_7608168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lakeville, Minn. man thanks firefighters for rapid response after lightning hits home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-parks-and-recreation-board-approve-name-change-for-streets-around-bde-maka-ska" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approves name change for streets around Bde Maka Ska</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/greg-coleman-hosts-ymca-youth-benefit-fundraiser" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/10/08/Bde%20Maka%20Ska%20Lake%20Calhoun%20sign_1539017915158.JPG_6170111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Greg Coleman hosts YMCA youth benefit fundraiser</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shot-in-brooklyn-park-police-searching-for-suspects" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shot in Brooklyn Park, police searching for suspects</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-s-not-right-motorcyclist-hurt-in-crash-near-north-branch-urges-other-driver-to-come-forward" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/7P%20MOTORCYCLIST%20REWARD%20_00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png_7607983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/7P%20MOTORCYCLIST%20REWARD%20_00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png_7607983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/7P%20MOTORCYCLIST%20REWARD%20_00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png_7607983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/7P%20MOTORCYCLIST%20REWARD%20_00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png_7607983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/21/7P%20MOTORCYCLIST%20REWARD%20_00.00.52.24_1566427712518.png_7607983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'It's not right': Motorcyclist hurt in crash near North Branch urges other driver to come 