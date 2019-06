- The 2019 Twin Cities Pride Parade has kicked off in Minneapolis.

About 300,000 people are expected to gather in downtown Minneapolis for the annual Pride Parade.

Attendees are reminded that the parade route has changed: It will run from 3rd Street to 2nd Avenue South around the Convention Center and into Loring Park.

