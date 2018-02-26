2018 Winter Gopher Sports Special

- With winter athletics at the University of Minnesota coming into their home stretch, the Gophers are looking to continue on successes in multiple sports--starting with a WCHA semifinal game for the women's hockey team Saturday.

The No. 4 Gopher women's basketball team is simultaneously putting together a run for the ages as well, going 22-7 headed into the Big Ten Tournament this weekend. Led by senior Carlie Wagner, who just this season became the fifth Gopher in school history to score 2,000 points, the team has won eight of its last 10 games.

On the men's side, Minnesota hockey once again closed out a strong season and will take on Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament next weekend.

Fox 9's Hobie Artigue and Pierre Noujam are joined this week by a host of Gophers to talk about what's to come as each team looks forward to the postseason--and beyond.