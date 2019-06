- A 2-year-old is in stable condition Thursday after she was found not breathing entangled in playground equipment.

The incident occurred at New Horizon Academy in Bloomington around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Daycare staff assisted first responders with life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived for the child.

The initial investigation from Bloomington Police showed the child stopped breathing after being entangled in outdoor playground equipment at the daycare.

