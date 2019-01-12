2 women shot, injured in separate incidences in Minneapolis Friday

- Two women were shot in separate, non-life threatening incidents that police do not believe are connected in Minneapolis Friday night.

INCIDENT 1

At 7:53 p.m. Friday in the Jordan neighborhood, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 3100 block of Girard Avenue North. There was also a report of a crash in the area.

While officers did not locate a victim, they did find evidence of the crash.

Officers received word that a person arrived at North Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers found an adult female there with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators found the wound was in a motor vehicle and received the gunshot wound to the leg while the car was moving. It is unclear whether she was the driver or passenger at the time of the incident.

While that vehicle was heading to the hospital to get treatment for the gunshot wound, it crashed.

Nobody is in custody as it relates to this shooting.

INCIDENT 2

A few hours later, officers responded to the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue on another report of shots fired. They were not able to locate anyone involved in the shooting, but received word that a gunshot wound victim arrived at North Memorial Hospital.

Officers responded there and found that an adult female was standing in the area when she heard gunshots and felt a pain in her wrist. Her friend took her to the hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

Nobody is in custody as it relates to this shooting, either.