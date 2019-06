- Two teens were killed and two others were injured after their car was struck by a camper Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota. The driver and passenger in the camper were also injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:42 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway 169 near Nashwauk when it attempted a left turn onto Highway 65 North. It was then struck by a Chevy Cobra Camper that was traveling south on Highway 169.

The driver of the Honda, a 17-year-old boy, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The two other passengers died at the scene. They have been identified as 13-year-old Trent Casey Salminen of Hibbing and 16-year-old Aiden Patrick Hall. Authorities say Hall was wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown if Salminen was wearing seat belt.

The driver of the camper, a 61-year-old man from Chisholm, and his passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.