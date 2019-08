- Two people arrested in connection with a murder in a popular Maple Grove park have been released from custody without charges.

Police had searched for the pair, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, since the homicide on July 30 that left Dayton Leonard Rossetti, 26, dead in Lakeview Knolls. Police said neighbors reported hearing three to four “pops” in the area of Lakeview Knolls Park between 11 p.m. and midnight on July 29. Officers found Rossetti’s body around 6:30 a.m. the following day.

The Big Lake Police Department took the suspects into custody Tuesday night following a traffic stop.

Authorities told FOX 9 further investigation is needed before making a final decision on charges in this case.