2 injured in drive-by shooting on Hennepin Ave. in downtown Mpls.

- Minneapolis police are investigating a drive-by shooting in downtown overnight.

At 12:38 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 400 block of Hennepin Avenue on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

Police say the victims were walking on Hennepin Avenue when a vehicle passed them and shot at them. The suspect vehicle is a smaller, compact car that appears to be black or blue in color. It was last seen driving south on Hennepin Avenue past 5th Street South.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.