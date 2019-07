- Two people were injured in a shooting near the Lamplighter Lounge on Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a Roseville Police Department officer heard shots fired near the Lamplighter Lounge and found a woman who had been shot in the back, according to a St. Paul Police Department spokesperson.

St. Paul police and fire crews responded to the scene. The victim was taken to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second victim was dropped off at Regions Hospital by a private vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.

This is not the first shooting to occur near the Lamplighter Lounge. A shooting was reported there last fall and a man was shot and killed outside the bar in September 2017.