- Two rabid bats were found in Minneapolis in the past five weeks, city officials said Monday.

The first bat was picked up by Minneapolis Animal Care and Control officers on May 23 near the corner of Emerson Avenue South and West 25th Street in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood. The second bat was picked up last Wednesday at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Logan Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood. Both bats tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is a fatal illness that is transmitted through bites from infected animals. Bats are of particular concern because their teeth are so tiny that a bite may not be felt or even leave a noticeable mark.

Officials are advising Minneapolis residents to take the following precautions: