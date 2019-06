- Two people have entered guilty pleas after a Ramsey County police task force found 64 pounds of meth.

The meth was discovered during a raid by the Ramsey County Violence Enforcement Team at a location in downtown Minneapolis in March. The meth was stashed in two suitcases in a bedroom closet.

Investigators also found three pounds of heroin in a shoebox and a large amount of cash in a kitchen cupboard. Two loaded handguns were also found in the home.

The suspects, Gonzalo Jiminez-Paz Jr. and Rey David Lina-Santillanes, now face a minimum sentence of ten years behind bars.