2 people killed in 3 house fires across the metro

- Several homes across the Twin Cities metro went up in flames Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Two adults died in a house fire in Inver Grove Heights Sunday night. The fire started at a home on Royal Avenue in the Skyline Village mobile home park at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The two victims, one man and one woman, were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive. Their identities have not been released.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

An overnight fire in Bloomington has forced two people from their home. The fire started around 1:00 a.m. at a home near Harriet Avenue and 102nd Street.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. Both people inside made it out of the fire safely. The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

A duplex fire in Brooklyn Park started just after 3:00 a.m. on the 8400 block of Brunswick Avenue. The fire department responded to a call from a resident in one side of the duplex about an appliance fire.

At least one side of the duplex is a total loss.

Everyone made it out of the fire safely. The Red Cross is assisting five residents from both sides.

All three fires are under investigation.