- Two people were hurt Wednesday night after shots rang out in the Hawthorne neighborhood in North Minneapolis.

Police were called to the 2400-block of Dupont Avenue, near N 25th Avenue, just before 9 p.m. for the shooting.

At the scene, Minneapolis police officials say they found two victims with injuries: one in critical condition, the other with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is underway. Police were unable to provide further details on the victims at this time or the motive.