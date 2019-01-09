2 pedestrians struck Tuesday in Eden Prairie, Minn.

Posted: Jan 09 2019 11:12AM CST

Updated: Jan 09 2019 11:42AM CST

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were injured Tuesday after they were struck by a car in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Early Tuesday morning, police responded to a pedestrian crash at Westgate Drive at Eden Prairie Road. According to police, both people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver was cooperative and not impaired. The crash follows a string a pedestrian crashes in the Twin Cities area, many of which were fatal.

On Thursday, two people were fatally struck in Roseville, Minn. Police recently arrested a second driver involved in the crash.

On Friday, one person was killed and another was injured in a crash in St. Paul.

On Saturday, a woman was fatally struck in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

Additionally, early Sunday morning, an intoxicated driver injured a pedestrian before crashing into a St. Paul restaurant.

