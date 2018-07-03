2 more Minnesota safety officers headed to Hawaii for volcano response

- Two more Minnesota safety officers will be going to Hawaii to help with the emergency response to the eruptions from the Kilauea Volcano, according to Governor's Office.

The volcano erupted about two months ago. Lava continues to flow, destroying numerous roads and more than 600 homes.

Tuesday, Governor Mark Dayton authorized two safety officers from the City of Minneapolis' Office of Emergency Management to help oversee daily response operations in Hawaii. The two officers have training in hazardous materials. They will be in Hawaii for 21 days, starting July 6.

Two firefighters from the Minnesota DNR were deployed to the Big Island of Hawaii last month.