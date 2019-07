- Minnesota Department of Human Services deputy commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson--the second and third-ranking officials--have rescinded their resignations and will stay on at the department, the agency's acting commissioner said Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the department's chief of staff, Stacie Weeks, has announced that she will resign.

That leaves Weeks and former DHS Commissioner Tony Lourey, who resigned Monday, on the outs.

Johnson and Wilson, who announced plans to resign last week in what Gov. Tim Walz described as a managerial dispute with Lourey, are now back in.