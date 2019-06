- Two people died Friday after two semi trucks collided in Polk County, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, shortly after 5 a.m., two semi trucks collided near the intersection of Highway 9 and Polk County Road 41 in Russia Township, Minn.

Officials identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Rich Gordon Halstenson of Crookston, Minn.

The other person will be identified at a later time.