Police investigating Lake Elmo stabbing incident

- Police in Lake Elmo, Minnesota, are investigating a stabbing that left two people injured Friday night.

Around 9:37 p.m., authorities from the Washington County sheriff's office were dispatched to the 200 block of Cimarron on a report of a man with a cut to his leg. While on route, officers heard that a stabbing occurred.

When they arrived, officers found that two men were stabbed. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One male suspect was taken into custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.