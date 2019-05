- Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting that broke out early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

According to police, around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired on the 1000 block of Marquette Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they located evidence, but did not find any victims. Police later learned that two victims, both men, arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet. Authorities are still investigating the incident.