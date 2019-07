- Two members of the Gophers men's swimming team were injured by stray gunfire in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota confirmed Monday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened near 2nd Avenue North and 3rd Street North around 1:15 a.m.

According to a statement from the university, the victims had just ordered a pizza and were waiting for a ride home when the shooting occurred. They were treated and released from the hospital and are recovering.

The shooting is one of three separate shootings in Minneapolis over the weekend police are investigating.

In another incident off West Lyndale Avenue North, one man died and another was injured. The third shooting was near 33rd Avenue North and Irving Avenue North where a man was shot and wounded while driving in his car.