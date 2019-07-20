< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 children found alive in home with dead woman in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
Posted Jul 20 2019 06:41AM CDT
Updated Jul 20 2019 06:56AM CDT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a home with two young children - both alive - Friday night in the Frogtown neighborhood.</p><p>According to police, at about 9:25 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a mother had failed to pick up her child from daycare and that no one was answering the door at the mother’s home.</p><p>When officers arrived to the home, located on the 500 block of Charles Avenue, they saw blood inside and found the victim gravely injured. </p><p>The officers quickly secured the children, made sure there was no one else in the house and called medics to the scene. The woman was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.</p><p>No arrests have been made yet.</p><p>Investigators are looking for potential witnesses and gathering evidence. 