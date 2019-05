- Two men were charged earlier this week with damanging headstones at a cemetery in western Wisconsin.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said James Allbright Jacobson of Bloomer, Wisconsin and Chase Schultz of Cadott were each charged with criminal damage to property in connection tov vandalism at the Straw Hill Cemetery in the Township of Spring Brook.

In a news release, Bygd said his office received a report on Monday that several headstones at the cemetery had been damaged.