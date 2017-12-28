18-wheeler hauling avocados catches fire on I-35E

- Traffic is backed up on Interstate 35E in Ellis County because a tractor-trailer filled with avocados is on fire.

The 18-wheeler caught fire Thursday morning on I-35E near Bill Lewis Road. It’s not yet clear why but there were no reports of any injuries.

Once firefighters put out all the flames, about 40,000 pounds of avocados will have to be unloaded from the truck before it can be moved.

Currently all northbound lanes are closed and only one southbound lane is open. There’s no estimate on when things will reopen.