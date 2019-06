- New figures from local law enforcement agencies show that there have been 175 drug overdoses across the Twin Cities area over the past two week.

Of those overdoses, 17 have been deadly, according to the data from 89 local police departments, and 51 cases where the opioid antidote Naloxone was used. Naloxone is used to revive patients who are suffering the effects of an opioid overdose.

Earlier this week, Minneapolis and St. Paul police and other departments issued an “OD Alert” after it said it believed a bad batch of heroin had led to an increase in overdoses.

According to the new numbers issued from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the overdoses have been from a number of different drugs besides heroin, including:

Heroin

Synthetic Marijuana

Methamphetamine

Oxycodone

Prescription Medications

Cocaine

Fentanyl

The BCA says it has seen a 78 percent increase in drugs that have tested positive for fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is often mixed with other substances like heroin or cocaine.

As part of the overdose alerts, police agencies say they are making efforts to warn the public about the bad batch of heroin and make them aware of treatment services available for opioid addicts.