<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418333170" data-article-version="1.0">13-year-old boy helping others one teddy bear at a time</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418333170" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=13-year-old boy helping others one teddy bear at a time&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/13-year-old-boy-helping-others-one-teddy-bear-at-a-time" data-title="13-year-old boy helping others one teddy bear at a time" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/13-year-old-boy-helping-others-one-teddy-bear-at-a-time" addthis:title="13-year-old boy helping others one teddy bear at a time"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul>  class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418333170" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - 13-year-old Trey Wilhelm is working to bring smiles to the faces of young patients at St. Paul Children’s Hospital one teddy bear at a time.</p><p>He’s a Cottage Grove boy with big ambitions, too. He’s part of an Eagle Scout project where he is spending the summer collecting stuffed teddy bears that come in all colors and sizes.</p><p>“It will help brighten a day for a child in the hospital,” he said.</p><p>The 8th grader knows that from experience.</p><p>“Well, I like teddy bears and personally, I have a chronic illness and I go to a children’s hospital a lot, so I just wanted to support children who are in a similar position.</p><p>Wilhelm launched Operation Share-A-Bear, with all donations going to St. Paul Children’s Hospital.</p><p>“Currently, I have about 60 and my original goal was 150 bears, but I would be ecstatic if I got more,” he said.</p><p>In search of donations, he’s hitting the pavement to spread the word online. He’s also partnering with the fire department.</p><p>“He’s a noble young man, that’s for sure,” said a firefighter. “He’s thinking of others before himself and I think that, as a boy scout, that’s what they do: they think of others before themselves.”</p><p>Each bear will come with a handwritten note attached to help young patients through the good times and bad.</p><p>For Wilhelm, the project began as a demonstration of leadership has become a labor of love.</p><p>“I’m very appreciative,” Wilhelm said.</p><p>He is collecting new teddy bears measuring between 12 and 36 inches through the end of August.</p><p>In addition to the drop off site, he’s also set up <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.gofundme.com_f_eagle-2Dscout-2Dproject-2Doperation-2Dshareabear&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=i6q23z1dMGi5s0soyt2QA_YExkGdzBz3qHCXFsKUSyE&m=5Eu3-gdse6uFF2Kl3kf87bVchucHUvoqbeErLu66eM4&s=nmA_jRAzEK8dFhNT9p8qGYsZB9SnMLzI56xTPdeooJ8&e=">a GoFundMe Page</a>.</p> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/witnesses-describe-ice-arrest-in-southeast-minneapolis" title="ICE agents arrest El Salvadorian man in southeast Minneapolis" data-articleId="418342458" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Witnesses_describe_ICE_arrest_in_southea_0_7525125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Witnesses_describe_ICE_arrest_in_southea_0_7525125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Witnesses_describe_ICE_arrest_in_southea_0_7525125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Witnesses_describe_ICE_arrest_in_southea_0_7525125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Witnesses_describe_ICE_arrest_in_southea_0_7525125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Minneapolis dad gave his eyewitness account of a deportation officer holding a man at gunpoint Monday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE agents arrest El Salvadorian man in southeast Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minneapolis dad gave his eyewitness account of a deportation officer holding a man at gunpoint Monday morning.</p><p>It happened in Southeast Minneapolis, which led Mayor Jacob Frey to speak out Monday about what happened.</p><p>The witness says he saw an officer break the man’s car window to get them out.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jack-jablonski-hosts-annual-charity-golf-tournament-in-prior-lake" title="Jack Jablonski hosts annual charity golf tournament in Prior Lake" data-articleId="418295260" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jack_Jablonski_hosts_annual_charity_golf_0_7524729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jack_Jablonski_hosts_annual_charity_golf_0_7524729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jack_Jablonski_hosts_annual_charity_golf_0_7524729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jack_Jablonski_hosts_annual_charity_golf_0_7524729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/Jack_Jablonski_hosts_annual_charity_golf_0_7524729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Monday didn’t offer the best golfing weather in the Twin Cities, but the Believe in Miracles – Jack Jablonski Golf Tournament went on at the Wilds Golf Club." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jack Jablonski hosts annual charity golf tournament in Prior Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monday didn’t offer the best golfing weather in the Twin Cities, but the Believe in Miracles – Jack Jablonski Golf Tournament went on at the Wilds Golf Club.</p><p>FOX 9’s Jim Rich was there to take in the action.</p><p>Jablonski was paralyzed during a high school hockey game years ago. Ever since, he’s worked to pay it forward.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flooding-slams-twin-cities-metro" title="Flooding slams Twin Cities metro" data-articleId="418326328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flooding slams Twin Cities metro</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several areas of the Twin Cities metro are experiencing significant flooding after heavy thunderstorms rolled through much of the state.</p><p>A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southeastern Hennepin County, northwesteern Dakota County and northeastern Scott countil until 10:45 p.m.</p><p>Viewers in areas like Maple Grove and Minneapolis reported extremely flooded streets and yards, as well as several trees knocked down or even split in half during the storm.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/witnesses-describe-ice-arrest-in-southeast-minneapolis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/9%20P%20-%20ICE%20INCIDENT%20_00.00.46.19_1563244161537.png_7524855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Andrew McClure" title="ICE arrest"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ICE agents arrest El Salvadorian man in southeast Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jack-jablonski-hosts-annual-charity-golf-tournament-in-prior-lake"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jack Jablonski golf tournament"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jack Jablonski hosts annual charity golf tournament in Prior Lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A twilight image of the Apollo 11 spacecraft the day before it launched on July 16, 1969, is shown in a file photo alongside a 1969 image of the Apollo 11 crew. (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flights-cancelled-delayed-at-msp-airport-due-to-severe-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather delays airport"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flights cancelled, delayed at MSP Airport due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/13-year-old-boy-helping-others-one-teddy-bear-at-a-time" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/6-P-KID%20MAKES%20TEDDY%20BEARS_00.00.31.13_1563241234029.png_7524744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>13-year-old boy helping others one teddy bear at a time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jack-jablonski-hosts-annual-charity-golf-tournament-in-prior-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/TZ1-%20JACK%20JABLONSKI_00.00.12.28_1563228263370.png_7524226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jack Jablonski hosts annual charity golf tournament in Prior Lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flooding-slams-twin-cities-metro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/15/flooooding_1563239254915_7524487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flooding slams Twin Cities metro</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;twilight&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;spacecraft&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;before&#x20;it&#x20;launched&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;1969&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;1969&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x20;crew&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/flights-cancelled-delayed-at-msp-airport-due-to-severe-weather" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/27/MSP%20Weather%20Delays%20RAW%20TEASE%20VO_KMSPeff2_186.mp4_00.00.45.28_1548646066828.png_6681636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flights cancelled, delayed at MSP Airport due to severe weather</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 