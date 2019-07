- An 11-year-old boy died in an ATV crash in Meeker County Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received a call of an ATV accident on the 31000 block of 580th Ave in Harvey Township shortly after 4:00 p.m.

The caller said a person was trapped under an ATV and wasn’t breathing.

Responding authorities rendered aid until the victim, 11-year-old Caleb Karnitz, was transported via helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital where he died.

Karnitz was the sole driver of the ATV.

Meeker County says they are investigating the incident, but that they believe it is an accident.