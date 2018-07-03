1 year later, community still seeks answers in death of Richfield man

- Family and friends of a Richfield, Minnesota man shot and killed one year ago continue their fight for justice.

According to police, someone shot Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, 24, while he was walking his family home from the Richfield Street Dance last year.

“Someone said ‘we’re going to kill you,’ opened fire, and killed him on the spot. Shot him twice in the chest,” said Brian O’Shaughnessy, Jonathan’s father.

People gathered at a memorial bench near the site of the shooting to remember their loved one.

“We’re just hoping that they can find a break in the case, something happens or somebody comes forward,” Brian O’Shaughnessy said. “We just want to keep it out there all the time, so Jonathan’s not forgotten.”

The family is also participating in Richfield’s Red, White and Blue Days festivities by staffing a booth the vendor fair and marching in the parade. The family is selling wristbands and shirts, raising money to add to a reward for information leading to a break in the case. The family has also been helping those in need through school supply and holiday food drives.

“We just like to do that, and again be positive and do something good, and try to make sense of it all in the meantime,” Brian O’Shaughnessy said.

Richfield Police tell Fox 9 the case is still under investigation. The reward in the case has grown to $20,000. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Richfield Police Department at (612)861-9898 or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online or at 1-800-222-8477.