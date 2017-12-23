1 killed, young driver injured in Kanabec County crash

- A 22-year-old man has died after a crash in Peace Township, Minnesota, Friday night.

Officers from the Kanabec County sheriff's office responded to a crash around 9 p.m. at Highway 65 by 287th Avenue. According to state patrol, a GMC Sierra was heading south on Highway 65, and a Hyundai was heading north. The Hyundai attempted to turn left across the southbound lane onto 287th and was struck by the GMC.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 17-year-old girl, was injured in the crash. The passenger, 22-year-old John Phillip Armstrong of Mora, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A 16-year-old boy was driving the Sierra, with a 15-year-old girl riding passenger. Neither were injured in the crash.