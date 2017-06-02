< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426372945" data-article-version="1.0">1 injured in shooting in Owatonna, Minnesota</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426372945-407525177"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426372945-407525177" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426372945" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - One man was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester after he was shot in Owatonna, Minnesota late Thursday night, according to Owatonna police.</p><p>Police responded to a report of shots fired around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of 24th Avenue NW and Hoffman Drive.</p><p>When police arrived they found a man and woman in a parked vehicle. The 38-year-old man told police he had been shot in the torso.</p><p>An ambulance took the man to Owatonna Hospital, where he was later airlifted to Rochester. He is expected to survive his injuries. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Corn_Roast_Dance_0_7626946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Corn_Roast_Dance_0_7626946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Corn_Roast_Dance_0_7626946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Corn_Roast_Dance_0_7626946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Corn_Roast_Dance_0_7626946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 9's Ian Leonard showed off his sweet moves at the Corn Roast for the Minnesota State Fair." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOX 9's Ian Leonard shows off sweet moves in Corn Dance at State Fair</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 10:13AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Where there is sweet corn, there are even sweeter moves.</p><p>FOX 9's Ian Leonard helped close down the Minnesota State Fair his annual rendition of the Corn Dance at the Corn Roast booth.</p><p>From "The Twist" to "The Cotton-Eyed Joe," Ian and Corn Roast workers danced through the decades to end the night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time" title="South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time" data-articleId="426299750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/South_High_School_football_team_plays_ho_0_7626268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South High School has been around for more than 100 years but until this season they never hosted a evening home football game because their field didn’t have lights. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hannah Flood, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>South High School has been around for more than 100 years but until this season they never hosted a evening home football game because their field didn't have lights. </p><p>For years, the South High School Tigers were forced to either play home games at 3:30 in the afternoon or find other fields to play on because the facility could not accommodate for evening games. </p><p>In 2018, the Minneapolis School District moved forward with a plan to renovate the field at South High School. Administrators had been fighting for these changes for more than 20 years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-it-s-a-loss-cycling-community-suits-up-for-final-race-at-blaine-velodrome" title="'It's a loss': Cycling community suits up for final race at Blaine velodrome" data-articleId="426295139" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/Final_ride_at_Blaine_Velodrome_0_7626319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/Final_ride_at_Blaine_Velodrome_0_7626319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/Final_ride_at_Blaine_Velodrome_0_7626319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/Final_ride_at_Blaine_Velodrome_0_7626319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/Final_ride_at_Blaine_Velodrome_0_7626319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thursday night, Mark Steward and the National Sports Center Velodrome family said goodbye to the track they've loved for years and years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'It's a loss': Cycling community suits up for final race at Blaine velodrome</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Lehnert, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For more than a quarter of a century, the velodrome in Blaine, Minnesota has hosted everything from U.S. Olympic trials to U.S. Cycling championships.</p><p>But now, the only outdoor wood-plank velodrome in the western hemisphere is on its final lap.</p><p>Thursday night, the National Sports Center Velodrome family all said goodbye to the track they've loved for years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos href="/news/fox-9-s-ian-leonard-shows-off-sweet-moves-in-corn-dance-at-state-fair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corn dance_1567177739304.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9's Ian Leonard shows off sweet moves in Corn Dance at State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_20190830123957"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-hold-off-south-dakota-state-28-21"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Gophers carries the ball against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the second quarter of the game on August 29, 2019 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)" title="rashod bateman_1567132629339.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - MPLS SOUTH UNDER LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fox-9-s-ian-leonard-shows-off-sweet-moves-in-corn-dance-at-state-fair" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/corn%20dance_1567177739304.JPG_7626890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FOX 9's Ian Leonard shows off sweet moves in Corn Dance at State Fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bateman-honors-late-uncle-with-crazy-1-handed-td-catch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/30/Bateman_dazzles_with_fingertip_catch_in__0_7626673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers WR Rashod Bateman honors late uncle with crazy one-handed TD catch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/gophers-hold-off-south-dakota-state-28-21" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/rashod%20bateman_1567132629339.jpg_7626163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rashod&#x20;Bateman&#x20;&#x23;13&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Gophers&#x20;carries&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;South&#x20;Dakota&#x20;State&#x20;Jackrabbits&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;quarter&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;TCF&#x20;Bank&#x20;Stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Minneapolis&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hannah&#x20;Foslien&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gophers hold off South Dakota State, 28-21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/south-high-school-football-team-plays-home-game-under-the-lights-for-the-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20MPLS%20SOUTH%20UNDER%20LIGHTS_00.01.08.13_1567135563292.png_7626097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South High School football team plays home game under the lights for the first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-it-s-a-loss-cycling-community-suits-up-for-final-race-at-blaine-velodrome" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20LAST%20RACE%20VELODROME_00.00.43.17_1567134413900.png_7626260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20LAST%20RACE%20VELODROME_00.00.43.17_1567134413900.png_7626260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20LAST%20RACE%20VELODROME_00.00.43.17_1567134413900.png_7626260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20LAST%20RACE%20VELODROME_00.00.43.17_1567134413900.png_7626260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/29/9%20P%20-%20LAST%20RACE%20VELODROME_00.00.43.17_1567134413900.png_7626260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'It's a loss': Cycling community suits up for final race at Blaine velodrome</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 