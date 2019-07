- A man is in the hospital after the jetski he was on exploded in Crow Wing County, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Friday around 10:25 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a jetski explosion on Holt Lake off of Linden Street near Garrison, Minnesota, which is about 24 miles from Brainerd.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a 46-year-old man was on a jetski and was attempting to start it when gasoline fumes ignited and the device blew up. The force threw the man into the air before he landed back in the water.

The man was wearing a flotation device. He was able to swim to shore.

An ambulance took him to Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia. His injuries are unknown.