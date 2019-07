- One person was injured when they hit a bear while driving on a rural road in Pierce County, Wisconsin Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., John Worsing, 68, and Ladonna Worsing, 66, were driving on County Tk J west of 790th Street in Trimbelle Township when they hit the bear, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Worsing was hurt and transported to a hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota with undetermined injuries.

The bear ran off after the crash and was not located.