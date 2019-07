- A suspect is in custody after a shooting that left one man injured early Sunday morning in uptown Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2:30 a.m., squads responded to the 1400 block of West Lake Street on a report of a fight that turned into a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect fled from officers on foot, but officers later took him into custody and recovered a weapon.

The victim was transported to the hospital.